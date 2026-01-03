New York, January 3: Wildlife officials in Colorado, in the US, are investigating a rare fatal mountain lion attack after a woman was found dead on Friday, January 2, near the town of Westcliffe. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of the 43-year-old victim, whose name has not yet been released, following a report of a missing person in the area. This incident marks the first confirmed fatal encounter between a human and a mountain lion in the state in more than 25 years.

The victim was reported missing on the afternoon of January 2 after she failed to return from a walk near her property. Search teams located her body in a wooded area shortly before dusk. Wildlife officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) were called to the scene, where they identified injuries consistent with a mountain lion attack. Dog Attack in US: Man, His 3-Month-Old Granddaughter Mauled to Death by 7 Pit Bulls in Tennessee.

Woman Dies in Mountain Lion Attack in Colorado

Following the discovery, CPW officers used tracking hounds to locate a male mountain lion in the immediate vicinity. The animal was euthanised and sent to a laboratory in Fort Collins for a necropsy to confirm its involvement in the attack and to check for diseases, such as rabies, that might explain predatory behavior toward a human.

1st Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

While mountain lion sightings are relatively common in Colorado’s mountainous regions, fatal attacks are exceptionally rare. According to CPW records, this is only the fourth such fatality in the state since 1990. The most recent fatal attack in Colorado occurred in 1997 when a 10-year-old boy was killed in Rocky Mountain National Park. Dog Attack in North Carolina: Woman Mauled to Death by Stray Dog in US While Trying To Defend Her Own Pet.

Wildlife experts noted that while the state's mountain lion population is robust, estimated between 3,000 and 7,000 animals, the cats are generally elusive and avoid human interaction. Most recorded encounters involve the loss of livestock or pets rather than direct threats to people.

Authorities have temporarily closed several trails in the Westcliffe area as a precaution while the investigation continues. CPW officials emphasized that euthanizing an animal involved in a fatal attack is standard protocol to ensure public safety and to allow for biological testing.

"This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the victim's family," a CPW spokesperson said in a statement. "Fatalities of this nature are highly unusual, but they serve as a reminder that we live in close proximity to powerful predators."

Residents and hikers in the region are being advised to remain vigilant, travel in groups when possible, and make noise to avoid surprising wildlife. Officials also reiterate that if an individual encounters a mountain lion, they should not run, but instead stand tall, throw objects if necessary, and fight back if attacked.

