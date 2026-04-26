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World WORLD Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for April 26, 2026 Dubai gold prices held steady on April 26, 2026, with 24K gold at INR 1,41,000 per 10 grams. Prices remained supported by a softer dollar and stable yields, with markets showing limited volatility. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, April 26, in AED, USD and INR below.

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Gold prices in Dubai remained largely steady on Sunday, April 26, 2026, with a slight positive bias as global bullion markets continued to consolidate. A relatively softer US dollar and steady bond yields kept prices supported, while cautious investor sentiment persisted amid ongoing geopolitical developments and mixed economic data. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, April 26, in AED, USD and INR below.

Retail demand in the UAE stayed stable, with jewellery buyers making selective purchases amid price consistency. Market participants continue to monitor inflation trends, currency movements and signals from major central banks for further direction.

Analysts suggest gold may trade within a narrow range in the near term, with mild volatility likely. Buyers are advised to track daily price movements before making purchase decisions.

Dubai Gold Price Today, April 26, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 551.00 150.10 14,100 24K 10 Grams 5,510.00 1,501.00 1,41,000 24K 1 Tola 6,440.00 1,753.00 1,65,000 22K 1 Gram 510.00 139.00 13,050 22K 10 Grams 5,100.00 1,390.00 1,30,500 22K 1 Tola 5,960.00 1,623.00 1,52,500 21K 1 Gram 489.00 133.20 12,500 21K 10 Grams 4,890.00 1,332.00 1,25,000 21K 1 Tola 5,700.00 1,553.00 1,46,000 18K 1 Gram 419.00 114.10 10,750 18K 10 Grams 4,190.00 1,141.00 1,07,500 18K 1 Tola 4,890.00 1,331.00 1,25,800

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary depending on jewellers and market demand.

With global markets showing limited directional cues, Dubai gold prices are expected to remain range-bound in the short term. Buyers should compare prices across retailers and stay updated with live rates before making purchases.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 09:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).