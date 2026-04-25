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World WORLD Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for April 25, 2026 Dubai gold prices edged higher on April 25, 2026, with 24K gold at INR 1,40,500 per 10 grams. Gains were supported by a softer dollar and stable yields, while investors remained cautious amid global economic signals.

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Gold prices in Dubai extended their modest gains on Saturday, April 25, 2026, supported by a weaker US dollar and stable global bond yields. The precious metal continued its recovery trend as investors remained cautious amid mixed global economic signals and ongoing geopolitical concerns in West Asia. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, April 25, in AED, USD and INR below.

Retail demand in the UAE showed slight improvement, with buyers gradually returning amid price stability. Jewellery stores reported steady inquiries, while investors continued to track inflation data, currency trends and central bank policy cues. Gold Rate Today, April 25, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound with mild volatility, advising buyers to monitor daily fluctuations before making purchase decisions. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for April 24, 2026.

Dubai Gold Price Today, April 25, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 550.10 149.80 14,050 24K 10 Grams 5,501.00 1,498.00 1,40,500 24K 1 Tola 6,430.00 1,750.00 1,64,000 22K 1 Gram 509.20 138.60 13,000 22K 10 Grams 5,092.00 1,386.00 1,30,000 22K 1 Tola 5,950.00 1,620.00 1,51,800 21K 1 Gram 488.10 132.90 12,450 21K 10 Grams 4,881.00 1,329.00 1,24,500 21K 1 Tola 5,690.00 1,550.00 1,45,500 18K 1 Gram 418.30 113.90 10,700 18K 10 Grams 4,183.00 1,139.00 1,07,000 18K 1 Tola 4,880.00 1,328.00 1,25,000

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary depending on jewellers and market demand.

With global bullion markets showing signs of consolidation, Dubai gold prices may continue to move within a narrow range in the near term. Buyers are advised to compare rates across retailers and track live updates before making purchases.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 08:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).