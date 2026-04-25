Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for April 25, 2026
Dubai gold prices edged higher on April 25, 2026, with 24K gold at INR 1,40,500 per 10 grams. Gains were supported by a softer dollar and stable yields, while investors remained cautious amid global economic signals.
Gold prices in Dubai extended their modest gains on Saturday, April 25, 2026, supported by a weaker US dollar and stable global bond yields. The precious metal continued its recovery trend as investors remained cautious amid mixed global economic signals and ongoing geopolitical concerns in West Asia. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, April 25, in AED, USD and INR below.
Retail demand in the UAE showed slight improvement, with buyers gradually returning amid price stability. Jewellery stores reported steady inquiries, while investors continued to track inflation data, currency trends and central bank policy cues. Gold Rate Today, April 25, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound with mild volatility, advising buyers to monitor daily fluctuations before making purchase decisions. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for April 24, 2026.
Dubai Gold Price Today, April 25, 2026
|Purity
|Unit
|Price (AED)
|Price (USD)
|Price (INR)
|24K
|1 Gram
|550.10
|149.80
|14,050
|24K
|10 Grams
|5,501.00
|1,498.00
|1,40,500
|24K
|1 Tola
|6,430.00
|1,750.00
|1,64,000
|22K
|1 Gram
|509.20
|138.60
|13,000
|22K
|10 Grams
|5,092.00
|1,386.00
|1,30,000
|22K
|1 Tola
|5,950.00
|1,620.00
|1,51,800
|21K
|1 Gram
|488.10
|132.90
|12,450
|21K
|10 Grams
|4,881.00
|1,329.00
|1,24,500
|21K
|1 Tola
|5,690.00
|1,550.00
|1,45,500
|18K
|1 Gram
|418.30
|113.90
|10,700
|18K
|10 Grams
|4,183.00
|1,139.00
|1,07,000
|18K
|1 Tola
|4,880.00
|1,328.00
|1,25,000
Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary depending on jewellers and market demand.
With global bullion markets showing signs of consolidation, Dubai gold prices may continue to move within a narrow range in the near term. Buyers are advised to compare rates across retailers and track live updates before making purchases.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 08:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).