Dubai, March 14: Retail gold prices (gold rates) in Dubai saw a notable decline today, March 14, tracking a broader softening in global bullion markets. The price for 24-karat gold opened at AED 606.50 per gram, down approximately AED 11 from the previous day’s close. This downward shift offers a brief window of opportunity for investors and jewellery buyers in the "City of Gold," as prices retreat from recent highs seen earlier in the month. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, March 14, in AED, USD and INR.

Market Performance and Trends

The current price action reflects a 1.7 per cent drop compared to Friday’s rates. While gold has remained resilient throughout the first quarter of 2026, today’s dip is attributed to a strengthening US Dollar and stable treasury yields, which often dampen the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold. In addition to the 24K variety, other popular purities such as 22K and 18K have followed suit, dropping to AED 561.75 and AED 461.75 per gram, respectively. Gold Rate Today, March 14, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Price As of March 14, 2026

The following table provides a comprehensive breakdown of today's retail rates in Dubai across different units and currencies.

Purity Price per Gram (AED) Price per 10g (AED) Price per Tola* (AED) Price per Gram (USD) Price per Gram (INR) 24K 606.50 6,065.00 7,074.12 USD 165.11 INR 15,278 22K 561.75 5,617.50 6,552.17 USD 152.93 INR 14,151 21K 537.00 5,370.00 6,263.43 USD 146.19 INR 13,527 18K 461.75 4,617.50 5,385.77 USD 125.70 INR 11,632

Note: 1 Tola is calculated as 11.6638 grams. Currency conversions are based on approximate exchange rates: 1 USD = 3.673 AED and 1 AED = 25.19 INR. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 13.

Regional Context and Outlook

Dubai remains one of the most competitive markets globally for gold due to its tax-free status on bare bullion and highly regulated purity standards. Analysts suggest that while today’s prices are lower, the long-term outlook for 2026 remains bullish as central banks continue to diversify their reserves. Local retailers in the Deira Gold Souk and various malls report steady footfall, as residents and tourists alike often view these technical corrections as ideal entry points for high-value purchases.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).