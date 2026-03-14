Mumbai, March 14: Gold rates (gold prices) in India remained largely stable on Saturday, March 14, mirroring a cooling trend in global bullion markets. According to the latest data from the GoodReturns website, 24-karat gold is currently trading at approximately INR 16,068 per gram, while 22-karat gold -preferred for jewellery - is priced at INR 14,729 per gram. The stability on Saturday follows a volatile week where domestic rates saw a significant correction, sliding for the second consecutive week.

Investors are closely monitoring the geopolitical climate in the Middle East and the strength of the US Dollar, both of which continue to dictate the momentum of precious metals. Scroll down to check the gold rate today, March 14, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, March 13, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Current Gold Rates (Per 10 Grams)

Domestic gold prices saw marginal adjustments across major categories today. Below are the national average rates as of Saturday morning:

Gold Rate Today, March 14, 2026

City 24K Gold (per 10g) 22K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,60,830 INR 1,47,440 Mumbai INR 1,60,680 INR 1,47,290 Chennai INR 1,62,550 INR 1,48,990 Ahmedabad INR 1,60,730 INR 1,47,340 Kolkata INR 1,60,680 INR 1,47,290 Bengaluru INR 1,60,680 INR 1,47,290 Hyderabad INR 1,60,680 INR 1,47,290 Jaipur INR 1,60,830 INR 1,47,440 Pune INR 1,60,680 INR 1,47,290 Noida INR 1,60,830 INR 1,47,440 Gurugram INR 1,60,830 INR 1,47,440 Ghaziabad INR 1,60,830 INR 1,47,440 Lucknow INR 1,60,830 INR 1,47,440 Bhopal INR 1,60,730 INR 1,47,340 Jodhpur INR 1,61,430* INR 1,47,970* Srinagar INR 1,61,520* INR 1,48,060*

City-Wise Price Variations of Yellow Metal

While national averages provide a benchmark, local market rates vary due to state taxes, octroi, and making charges at retail outlets.

Chennai: Continues to record the highest rates, with 24K gold at INR 1,62,550 per 10 grams.

Continues to record the highest rates, with 24K gold at INR 1,62,550 per 10 grams. Mumbai & Kolkata: Prices are aligned with the national average at INR 1,60,680 for 24K gold.

Prices are aligned with the national average at INR 1,60,680 for 24K gold. Delhi: Rates stand slightly higher than the national average at INR 1,60,830 for 24K gold.

Rates stand slightly higher than the national average at INR 1,60,830 for 24K gold. Bangalore & Hyderabad: Both cities are trading 24K gold at INR 1,60,680 per 10 grams.

Market Sentiment and Global Influence

The recent downward trend in gold is primarily attributed to a strengthening US Dollar and rising US Treasury yields. When the dollar grows stronger, gold—which is priced in USD internationally - becomes more expensive for holders of other currencies, often leading to reduced demand. Furthermore, while geopolitical tensions between the US, Iran, and Israel initially spurred "safe-haven" buying, the market has recently shifted its focus toward inflationary risks. With crude oil prices hovering near the USD 100 per barrel mark, there is growing speculation that the Federal Reserve may delay interest rate cuts, which traditionally puts pressure on non-yielding assets like gold.

Silver Rates Today, March 14, 2026

Silver followed a similar trajectory, maintaining a steady but lower position compared to the start of the month. The price of silver in India today stands at INR 279.80 per gram and INR 2,79,800 per kilogram, reflecting a minor dip of INR 100 per kg from the previous day.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).