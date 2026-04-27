Gold prices in India continued to hold firm on Monday, April 27, 2026, with a slight upward movement driven by steady global cues and sustained domestic demand. Ongoing geopolitical tensions and a relatively softer US dollar are supporting bullion, while wedding season demand remains strong across major markets. Check latest gold rate today in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other Indian cities.

Market experts note that gold is trading in a narrow but positive range, supported by safe-haven buying and consistent jewellery demand. Analysts expect the metal to remain resilient in the near term, although minor price fluctuations may occur in response to international developments. Gold Rate Today, April 26, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

As per the latest rates, 24 carat gold is trading around INR 1,50,000 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,37,600 per 10 grams in most cities

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) April 27, 2026

City 22 Carat (INR) 24 Carat (INR) Delhi 1,37,600 1,50,000 Mumbai 1,37,600 1,50,000 Chennai 1,37,600 1,50,000 Kolkata 1,37,000 1,49,400 Bengaluru 1,37,600 1,50,000 Hyderabad 1,37,600 1,50,000 Ahmedabad 1,37,600 1,50,000 Jaipur 1,37,600 1,50,000 Lucknow 1,37,600 1,50,000 Bhopal 1,37,600 1,50,000 Srinagar 1,37,600 1,50,000 Jodhpur 1,37,600 1,50,000 Noida 1,37,600 1,50,000 Ghaziabad 1,37,600 1,50,000 Gurugram 1,37,600 1,50,000

Gold prices registered a marginal uptick on April 27, 2026, across major Indian cities, extending recent gains. Support from global trends, currency movements, and ongoing festive demand continues to keep prices elevated. Buyers should check real-time rates before making purchases, as final prices may vary due to GST, making charges, and jeweller margins.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 08:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).