New Delhi, March 16: Gold rates (gold prices) in India registered a marginal decline on Monday, March 16, tracking a broader pull-back in international bullion markets. According to the latest data from GoodReturns, domestic rates for 24-carat gold dipped to approximately INR 1,59,650 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold, the benchmark for jewellery, is trading at INR 1,46,340 per 10 grams. The slight correction follows a period of high volatility driven by a strengthening US Dollar and shifting geopolitical sentiments in the Middle East.

Scroll down to check the gold rate today, March 16, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, March 15, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates As of March 16, 2026

Retail gold prices in India vary across different regions due to local taxes, octroi, and varying demand patterns among regional jewellers.

Gold Rate Today, March 16, 2026

City 24K Gold (per 10g) 22K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,59,800 INR 1,46,490 Mumbai INR 1,59,650 INR 1,46,340 Chennai INR 1,61,010 INR 1,47,590 Ahmedabad INR 1,59,700 INR 1,46,390 Kolkata INR 1,59,650 INR 1,46,340 Bengaluru INR 1,59,650 INR 1,46,340 Hyderabad INR 1,59,650 INR 1,46,340 Jaipur INR 1,59,800 INR 1,46,490 Pune INR 1,59,650 INR 1,46,340 Noida INR 1,59,800 INR 1,46,490 Gurugram INR 1,59,800 INR 1,46,490 Ghaziabad INR 1,59,800 INR 1,46,490 Lucknow INR 1,59,800 INR 1,46,490 Bhopal INR 1,59,700 INR 1,46,390 Jodhpur INR 1,59,850* INR 1,46,540* Srinagar INR 1,59,940* INR 1,46,630*

Market Drivers: Dollar Strength and Global Cues

The primary catalyst for today’s downward movement is the strengthening of the US Dollar index. In international markets, spot gold eased toward the USD 5,018 per ounce mark. As the greenback gains strength, dollar-denominated assets like gold become more expensive for buyers holding other currencies, often leading to a temporary cooling of demand. Additionally, market participants are closely monitoring the US Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates. Recent economic data has led some investors to believe that interest rate cuts may be further off than initially expected, reducing the non-yielding metal's immediate appeal.

Safe-Haven Demand Amid Regional Tensions

Despite the current price dip, gold's "safe-haven" status remains a critical floor for the market. Ongoing geopolitical instability - specifically the tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran - continues to underpin long-term demand. The effective closure of key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month has kept commodity markets on edge, preventing a more significant crash in prices. Since the beginning of March, gold has seen a total decline of roughly 7.7 per cent, falling from record highs near INR 1.73 lakh per 10 grams on March 1. Analysts suggest this "healthy correction" may attract retail buyers looking to enter the market before the upcoming wedding season. Silver Rate Today, March 15, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Outlook for Retail Buyers

For retail consumers in India, the current rates offer a relative window of opportunity compared to the record-breaking surge seen in January and early February. However, experts remind buyers that the final price at jewellery stores will include making charges, GST (3 per cent), and local cess, which can add a significant premium to the base rates reported by bullion associations. Investment-wise, demand for Digital Gold and Gold ETFs remains robust as consumers seek to hedge against currency devaluation without the security risks associated with physical storage.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 07:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).