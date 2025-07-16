Mumbai, July 16: In a shocking incident in China, a 21-year-old student was allegedly expelled by a university for reportedly having casual sex with a Ukrainian man. The student surnamed Li has been accused of "hurting national dignity" and sparking online accusations of excessive punishment and rights infringement. It is reported that the student had casual sex with a Ukrainian national who is said to be a gamer.

On July 8, an official of the Dalian Polytechnic University in northeastern China's Liaoning province said that the institution planned to expel Li for her "misconduct". The alleged incident is reported to have taken place on December 16 last year. According to a report in the South China Morning Post, the student was reported to have had a one-night stand with Danylo Teslenko (37), a former Counter-Strike player. China’s ‘Red Uncle’ Scandal: Man Posing as Woman Films Hookups With More Than 1,000 Men in Nanjing, Arrested.

Casual Sex Incident Occurred in December 2024

The student's casual sex with Danylo Teslenko, who is "Zeus", took place while the latter was attending an event in Shanghai in December 2024. The incident came to light after the Ukrainian national shared intimate videos and photos of himself and Li in his fan group. It is also reported that Teslenko called the 21-year-old student an "easy girl".

Student's Personal Information Intentionally Revealed

It is also learnt that Teslenko's private footage was allegedly leaked by his Chinese fans. On the other hand, Li's personal information, including her real name, family background, and social media accounts, was intentionally revealed. Following this, a few men harassed the Dalian Polytechnic University to take action against Li, but many found the institution's reaction shocking.

School Slammed for Excessive Punishment and Infringement of Li's Privacy

In a bid to punish the student, the university revealed Li's full name. The institution cited disciplinary regulations and said that Li's behaviour saw her "socialise with foreigners improperly and undermine national dignity and the school’s reputation". Meanwhile, many people slammed the school for punishing Li and infringing on her privacy. It was also reported that the Ukrainian man was married with a child while Li had a boyfriend at the time of their "casual sex". China: Man Dies While Having Sex During Work Hours, Family Gets Compensation After Court Terms It ‘Industrial Accident’.

However, Teslenko denied the same, stating he neither married nor was in a relationship when he was intimate with Li. Amid this, the university said that Li could appeal the decision by September 7. However, she has not responded to the school's decision to expel her.

