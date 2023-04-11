Mumbai, April 11: The trial in Lori Vallow Daybell's case in the United States began recently. During the trial, Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake said that the woman who has been accused in a triple murder case was reportedly willing to "remove any obstacle in her way to get what she wants". The prosecutor also said that accused Lori Vallow Daybell craved "money, power and sex".

Lori Vallow Daybell, who is also known as the "Doomsday Mom" is facing trial as she has been accused of killing her two children and her husband's former wife, reports New York Post. The prosecutor told the jury that Daybell allegedly killed her two children as they were "obstacles" to what she wanted. Doomsday Plot? After 3 Years, Slain Kids' Mom to Stand Trial.

The prosecutors also said that the accused Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad reportedly murdered her children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow (7) and Tylee Ryan (16). The shocking incident took place back in September 2019. Besides, the prosecutors also claimed that the husband-wife duo also killed Daybell's ex-wife Tammy (49). Reports suggest that Tammy was killed a month after Daybell's children were reportedly killed.

Meanwhile, both accused Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad have pleaded not guilty as the two are being tried separately. If convicted, Vallow Daybell will face life in a prison sentence. As per reports, the two children were missing and were reportedly found dead in June 2020 when their remains were found at their father Chad Daybell’s eastern Idaho yard. "Charred remains, that’s what was left of Tylee," the prosecutor told jurors. US Shocker: Missing Florida Boy Found Dead Inside Alligator's Jaw Day After Mother Stabbed to Death in St Petersburg.

The prosecutors also alleged that the Daybells believed that the world was near its end and was reportedly preparing for "doomsday" and the second coming of Jesus Christ. The couple even went on to collect life insurance money, social security, and survivor benefits meant for their kids. Meanwhile, prosecutor Blake made a shocking revelation during the trial on Monday when he stated that Chad Daybell's former wife Tammy Daybell died of asphyxiation.

