New Delhi, January 28: A heated exchange between SpaceX founder Elon Musk and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla erupted on social media after Musk posted that the global population share of white people is declining. Responding to Musk, Khosla accused the US billionaire entrepreneur of promoting the WAGA, short for 'white America great again' agenda, and not MAGA (Make America Great Again). Khosla, a prominent Silicon Valley investor, urged non‑white employees at Musk’s companies to join his company.

“All non-whites in Tesla and SpaceX and all decent whites should quit and join our portfolio. Email us your LinkedIn!” Khosla said. Musk lashed out at Khosla, calling him “pompous,” adding that his partner is half-Indian. “You’ve also gone full r***rd. My partner, Shivon, is half Indian, and my eldest son with her is named in honour of the great Indian physicist Chandrasekhar,” Musk posted on social media platform X. Vinod Khosla Takes On Elon Musk and Donald Trump Over Climate Conversation in Their Interview, Says ‘I Do Think It Was Dumb’.

Vinod Khosla Accuses Elon Musk of Racism

.@elonmusk doesn't want MAGA, he wants WAGA or "white America great again" as a racism is great and desirable" paradigm. All non-whites in @tesla, @SpaceX @X etc and all decent whites should quit and join our portfolio. Email us your linkedin! https://t.co/NmbM19AnnC — Vinod Khosla (@vkhosla) January 27, 2026

Elon Musk's Old X Post About 'White People Declining'

White people are a rapidly diminishing minority of global population https://t.co/34ZWgTQ96q — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 7, 2025

The row follows earlier controversy this month after Musk appeared to endorse a post suggesting white men could face existential risk if they became a minority. Musk reacted with a “100” emoji, which was widely interpreted as being supportive of the argument. Musk has framed his views on migration as a concern over public safety, economic strain, and social cohesion, rather than race.

The Tesla owner had earlier said that the US has “benefited immensely” from talented Indians who moved there and helped build its technology and business sectors. People of Indian origin, especially engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs, made huge contributions, he noted, adding that they continue to make major contributions across industries. Vinod Khosla Demands Apology From Elon Musk for Sharing ‘Fake’ Photo of ‘No Plebs Allowed’ Sign on Beach, US Billionaire Reacts.

The H‑1B visa programme is vital to the US economy, Musk said, but warned that some firms have “gamed the system,” stating that the problem is misuse rather than the programme itself. Addressing concerns over immigrants stealing jobs from US locals, Musk said his companies struggle to find highly skilled people, and global talent helps him bridge the talent gap.

