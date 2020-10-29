Nice, October 29: The world leaders have condemned the terror attack in a church in Nice, on Thursday, and have showed solidarity with France on the incident. Various state heads and foreign ministers have issued statement extended support to France. France 'Terror' Attack: 3 Dead As Woman Beheaded In Knife Attack Near Notre Dame Basilica in Nice.

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister, The United Kingdoms tweeted, "I am appalled to hear the news from Nice this morning of a barbaric attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and the UK stands steadfastly with France against terror and intolerance." The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, tweeted that he was "deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the horrific attack in Nice." He added: "This pain is felt by all of us in Europe."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also tweeted his “deep sympathy and solidarity towards the victim of the attack.” He added we are “united in face of terror and hatred.” Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted his condolences in both Italian and French, ending his message by saying "We are united!" 3 Dead in Knife Attack in French Church; Terrorism Suspected.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry “strongly condemns” the attack while offered their “condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives”, a statement said. “There is no reason that can justify killing a person or justify violence. It is clear that those who organized such a brutal attack in a holy place of worship do not have any religious, humanitarian and moral values,” the statement said. It also extended it solidarity with France, "especially the residents of Nice," against terrorism and violence.

The French church of Notre-Dame basilica, Nice was attacked by unidentified men on Thursday, killing three people. Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi confirmed that it was a terrorist attack and said there had been a "terrorist attack at the heart of the Notre-Dame basilica".

