Toulon, December 21: In a strange incident, an elderly man was found in France with a World War I bomb inserted in his rectum. The authorities were quick to evacuate the hospital as they panicked after the man’s antics. The elderly man, visited Sainte-Mouse Hospital in Toulon, southern France, on Saturday evening to get artillery shell be removed from his rectum. The man allegedly inserted the item up his anus for sexual pleasure.

According to a report in NYPost, hospital officials were concerned the outdated explosive would explode when he arrived and soon bomb-disposal specialists were called on the scene and decided that the man posed little risk of the shell inside of him exploding. UK: Man Sets Fire to Gates of Royal Residence Buckingham Palace, Arrested (Watch Video)

The hospital stated that the bomb-disposal specialists reassured them that it was a collector’s item from the First World War, used by the French military and had little chance of exploding. UK: ‘Killamarsh Killer’ Damien Bendall Pleads Guilty to Killing Family, Raping Minor Girl

The object measured almost 8 inches long and more than 2 inches wide and doctors were forced to take the elderly man into surgery, cutting open his abdomen in order to remove the relic.

Reports said that the man is now doing good and is expected to make full recovery from the surgery soon. The doctors said that they are used to finding apples, mangoes and even shaving cream where they shouldn’t be but this man certainly took it too far.

