Jakarta, April 19: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck western Indonesia today. A statement from Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the quake occurred 48 kilometres northwest of the Nias area off Sumatra island, at a depth of 10 kilometres. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 on Richter Scale Hits Hindu Kush Region, Tremors Felt in Pakistan’s Islamabad and Peshawar.

Earthquakes frequently affect various parts of Indonesia, which lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where several tectonic plates meet, causing recurrent volcanic and seismic activity.

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