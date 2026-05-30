Iran Denies Finalised Agreement With US, Focus Remains on Ending War: Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei

Tehran, May 30: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that no agreement has been finalised with the United States yet and the exchange of messages between the two sides is continuing. Baghaei made the remarks in a telephone interview with state-run IRIB TV, after US President Donald Trump outlined conditions for a deal with Iran and said he would soon make a decision, reports Xinhua news agency.

Baghaei reiterated that Iran's current focus in the negotiations "is on ending the war." "We have no talk on details of the issues pertaining to Iran's uranium enrichment or enriched uranium at this stage," he said. Speaking about the possible re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz, Baghaei said future management of the strait "concerns only Iran and Oman." Earlier in the day, in a social media post, US President Donald Trump outlined his demands, saying, "Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb." Donald Trump Lays Down 3 Non-Negotiable Conditions for Iran Deal, Warns Military Option 'Is Back',

"The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated," Trump said, noting that the US naval blockade "will now be lifted." He also said Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles will be unearthed by the United States in coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency and destroyed. In terms of the financial compensation for the war demanded by Iran, Trump said, "No money will be exchanged, until further notice." US Claims 'Maximum Pressure' Strategy Forced Iran to Nuclear Negotiations; Treasury Secretary Warns Diplomacy Has Limits.

Iran, the United States, and Israel reached a ceasefire on April 8 after 40 days of fighting. Over the past weeks, the two sides have reportedly exchanged several proposed plans outlining conditions for ending the conflict through Pakistani mediation. They are reportedly working to finalize a memorandum of understanding.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 08:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).