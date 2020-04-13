Iran Reports 1,657 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Toll Surpass 71,000 in the Country

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: AFP)

Cairo, April 13: Iran reported 1,657 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number to 71,686 in the country, while Turkey's confirmed cases climbed to 56,956.

The number of people who died from the virus in Iran has so far risen to 4,474, said Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Centre of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, reported Xinhua news agency.

Jahanpur said that a total of 43,894 have recovered and left hospitals, while 3,930 are still in critical condition. Coronavirus Cases in US Surpass 550,000, Death Toll Reaches 21,994.

So far, 263,388 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in the country, he added.

To combat the virus, the commanders of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have decided to donate parts of their salaries to the people who have lost their jobs due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, IRGC spokesperson Ramezan Sharif announced on Sunday.

The commanders will continue to donate 20 percent of their monthly salaries until the novel coronavirus crisis ends in Iran.

Iran announced the first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19, and it records the highest number of confirmed cases and death toll in the Middle East region as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Turkey, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 56,956 with 4,789 new ones reported in the last 24 hours, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sunday.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the country reached 1,198, with 97 new deaths, Koca tweeted.

Turkey conducted a total of 35,720 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 376,100, the minister noted.

A total of 3,446 patients have recovered, and 1,665 patients are still being treated at intensive care units, and 978 intubated, he said.

"The downward trend in transition to intensive care continues. There is a decrease in the number of patients intubated. As we test more, predictably more cases are detected and isolated," Koca stated.

In Israel, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,145, an increase of 402 new cases daily, the state's Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The ministry also reported two more deaths from the virus, raising the number of victims to 103.

Since Saturday evening 286 patients have recovered, the daily highest number of recovery cases in Israel so far. This brings the total number of recoveries in Israel to 1,627.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of Health said on Sunday that Israel has announced several neighbourhoods in Jerusalem as "restricted zones" as part of the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced 429 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths, bringing the total cases in the country to 4,462.

The United Arab Emirates announced 387 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 4,123.

Egypt confirmed on Sunday 126 new cases and 13 new deaths of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases registered in the country to 2,065, including 159 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian armed forces started distributing free face masks to citizens in public places to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Algeria said on Sunday that the novel coronavirus cases have reached 1,914 in the North African country, with a death toll of 293.

In Morocco, a total of 116 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number to 1,661, the health ministry said.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 118, while the number of cured cases stood at 177, the ministry added.

Kuwait's confirmed cases rose to 1,234 on Sunday, while the Iraqi Health Ministry confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 1,352.

Oman reported on Sunday 53 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 599.

Jordan confirmed 8 new cases, increasing the overall number of cases to 389.

The country also decided on Sunday to extend the work suspension for all public agencies, ministries, schools, universities and educational institutions until April 30.

In Palestine, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 290 on Sunday.