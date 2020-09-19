Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the famous U.S. Supreme Court justice and a well-celebrated public figure passed away on Friday at her Washington home. She was 87. She was only the second woman to serve as a justice on America's Supreme Court and was an inspiration to so many. She fought a long battle with pancreatic cancer but succumbed to it eventually. While Hollywood celebs and American politicians are mourning her loss, Bollywood celebrities too are expressing their heartfelt condolences to the departed soul. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, US Supreme Court Justice Dies of Cancer, Aged 87.

She was the pioneer of women's right movement in the US and believed in speaking her mind. From Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shibani Dandekar, B-town ladies took to their Instagram accounts to mourn her demise and remember her legacy. While Twitter is currently flooded with all the condolences messages for the icon, let's take a look at how our B-town celebs are fondly remembering the icon that she was. Ruth Bader Ginsburg No More: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr and Others Mourn the Loss of US Supreme Court Justice.

Priyanka Chopra

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ginsberg's death before the elections will compel Donald Trump to think if he should replace a Republican-led Senate for her seat or simply wait until the poll results against Democrat Joe Biden. However, if recent reports are to believe, Ginsburg, a few days before her death dictated the statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera saying, "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed." Now if Donald Trump decides to honour her words or go against them remains to be seen.

