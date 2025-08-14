Karachi, August 14: Three people, including a senior citizen and an eight-year-old girl, lost their lives during Independence Day celebrations in Pakistan's Karachi due to "reckless" aerial firing, while more than 60 others sustained gunshot injuries, according to local media reports. The incidents occurred in different parts of the city. In Azizabad Block-8, an eight-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet and died before she could be taken to the hospital, reports Dunya News.

In Korangi, a man identified as Stephen was killed by a stray bullet while on his way somewhere. Another death linked to jubilation firing was reported from a separate area. According to rescue sources, as the clock struck midnight, the city erupted with gunfire and fireworks, resulting in dozens of injuries. Pakistan: 3 Killed, Over 60 Injured in Reckless Aerial Firing As Independence Day Celebrations Turn Deadly in Karachi.

At least 64 people suffered gunshot wounds and were admitted to various private and government hospitals, with several in critical condition, Geo News reported, citing rescue officials. The reports suggest that the authorities strongly condemned the practice of celebratory firing, calling it dangerous and irresponsible, and appealed to citizens to observe Independence Day in safer ways. Pakistan Shooting: 3 Killed, 7 Injured in Bus Firing in Balochistan's Kalat.

Police launched operations across the city, arresting 20 suspects and seizing weapons and ammunition. Authorities have allegedly confirmed that incidents of gunfire in the air were noted in various areas of Pakistan, including Liaquatabad, Baldia, Korangi, Keamari, Lyari, Akhtar Colony, Mehmoodabad, Jackson, Orangi Town, and Paposh Nagar.

Further cases were documented in North Nazimabad, Surjani Town, Sharifabad, Zaman Town, and Landhi. Five individuals were fatally shot while attempting to thwart robbery attempts during different shooting incidents reported throughout the city. In other instances, civilians lost their lives due to stray bullets or gunfire from above.

Investigations are underway, and the police have assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in the incidents. Law enforcement teams continue to conduct raids to maintain law and order in the city, according to the media reports.

