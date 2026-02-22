South Africa Women National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women National Cricket Team Live Streaming: South Africa Women are set to host Pakistan Women today, 22 February 2026, in the first One Day International (ODI) of their three-match series at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. With both teams looking to secure vital points in the 2025–2029 ICC Women's Championship cycle, fans worldwide are eager to tune into the action. However, the start of the match has been temporarily disrupted, with the toss delayed due to persistent morning rain at the venue. India Women Defeat Australia Women by 17 Runs in 3rd T20 2026; Smriti Mandhana and Bowlers Shine as Women in Blue Clinch Series 2–1.

Where to Watch South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming and Telecast

Cricket boards and regional broadcasters have ensured widespread coverage for the series, with both premium and free streaming options available depending on the viewer's location.

United Kingdom (Free Stream): Fans in the UK can stream the match live and for free via the official Cricket South Africa YouTube channel .

South Africa: The home crowd can watch the match live on SuperSport , with additional free-to-air television coverage provided on SABC 3 .

Pakistan: Viewers can catch the live telecast on A Sports HD , while digital streaming is available on the Ary Plus platform.

India: Indian fans can stream the match live on the JioStar platform.

United States: Live broadcast coverage is available on Willow TV and the accompanying Willow TV app. India's Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes Most Capped International Player in Women's Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2026. Match Fact Category Details Match South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women (1st ODI) Date Sunday, 22 February 2026 Venue Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, South Africa Start Time 10:00 am Local Time / 1:00 pm PKT / 1:30 pm IST (Currently delayed due to rain) Tournament ICC Women's Championship (2025–2029) Captains Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Fatima Sana (Pakistan) South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Team News South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt, will look to capitalise on their home conditions. The squad features a strong mix of experience and youth, though they will need to navigate the potentially tricky, rain-affected pitch in Bloemfontein. Conversely, Pakistan, captained by Fatima Sana, have named a refreshed 15-member squad for this series. The inclusion of uncapped left-arm pacer Tasmia Rubab adds a new dimension to their bowling attack, as the visitors aim to improve upon their recent 50-over form and challenge a formidable South African side.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2026 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).