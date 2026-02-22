Pakistan A (Pakistan Shaheens) will face the England Lions today, 22 February 2026, in the second fixture of their three-match unofficial T20 series. Following a narrow four-wicket victory for the England Lions in the series opener, the Shaheens are looking to level the score at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With global broadcast partners and free streaming options available, fans worldwide can easily tune in to watch the developmental squads clash. Shoaib Malik To Wed 4th Time, To Marry Pakistani Actress Laiba Khan? Here’s Fact Check.

Where To Watch Pakistan A vs England Lions?

Cricket boards and broadcasters have made the fixture widely accessible across multiple regions. Fans looking for free live coverage can stream the match globally on YouTube, while regional networks hold specific broadcasting rights.

Rest of the World (Free Stream): Viewers globally can watch the match for free on the Sports Central YouTube channel .

United Kingdom: Fans in the UK can stream the fixture live on the PCB’s official OTT platform, PCB Live.

Pakistan: The match will be televised live on Ten Sports, with digital streaming available on the Myco app.

India: Indian viewers can catch the live action and ball-by-ball updates via the FanCode app and website.

MENA Region & Bangladesh: The Myco app will provide live streaming for the Middle East and North Africa, as well as in Bangladesh alongside the T Sports network. Match Fact Category Details Match Pakistan Shaheens vs England Lions (2nd Unofficial T20) Date Sunday, 22 February 2026 Start Time 2:00 pm Local Time / 10:00 am GMT / 3:30 pm IST / 3:00 pm PKT Venue Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Global Free Stream Sports Central (YouTube) Captains Shamyl Hussain (Pakistan Shaheens), Jordan Cox (England Lions) Pakistan A vs England Lions Preview

The England Lions head into today’s match with the momentum, having successfully chased down a target of 153 in the first T20 on Friday. Asa Tribe’s unbeaten 64 off 48 balls anchored the Lions' innings, while James Coles provided a solid bowling performance with figures of 2-20.

For the Pakistan Shaheens, captain Shamyl Hussain led from the front with a brisk 57 off 39 deliveries in the opening game, though the team ultimately fell short. The Shaheens made a late adjustment to their squad ahead of this series; right-arm fast bowler Ali Raza was withdrawn due to a left knee injury requiring rehabilitation. He was replaced by 24-year-old pacer Muhammad Amir Khan, who bolsters the bowling attack alongside Akif Javed and Ahmed Daniyal.

