Boston, July 19: The viral video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot allegedly sharing an intimate moment during a Coldplay concert continues to stir online controversy, with fresh attention turning to Kristin Cabot’s marital history. While many speculated about her current relationship status, public records cited by the New York Post suggest Cabot has been legally divorced from her first husband, Kenneth C Thornby, since 2022. However, headlines now focus on her reported second husband — Andrew Cabot, the CEO and COO of Privateer Rum — as the internet tries to piece together the timeline of events and personal ties.

According to reports, Kristin Cabot and Andrew Cabot, who share the same last name, jointly purchased a USD 2.2 million four-bedroom house in Rye, New Hampshire, in February this year — just five months before the controversial video surfaced. Andrew Cabot, a key figure in the craft spirits industry, leads Privateer Rum, where he is credited with shaping the company’s vision and production strategy. While the two appear to be married, the exact date of their wedding remains unclear. The joint real estate acquisition, however, indicates a close personal relationship. ‘I Win Trust With CEOs’: Kristin Cabot’s LinkedIn Bio Goes Viral After She Gets Caught With Astronomer CEO Andy Byron in Coldplay ‘Kiss Cam’.

Is Kristin Cabot’s Husband Andrew Cabot Privateer Rum CEO?

Andrew Cabot, widely known for reviving the historic Privateer Rum brand, is reportedly married to Kristin Cabot. He serves as both CEO and COO of the Massachusetts-based distillery and is considered the driving force behind its award-winning rums. Though no official marriage date has been confirmed, the couple’s recent home purchase and shared surname point toward a formal relationship. Andrew has not commented publicly on the Coldplay concert controversy involving his wife and Andy Byron. Who Is Kristin Cabot’s Ex-Husband Kenneth C Thornby? Astronomer CPO’s Marital Status Goes Viral After Intimate Coldplay Kiss Cam Moment With CEO Andy Byron.

Who Is Kenneth C Thornby?

Kenneth C Thornby was Kristin Cabot’s first husband. The two filed for divorce in 2018, which was finalized in 2022, and they reportedly share at least one child. Court records also indicate that Thornby was ordered to pay child support. He has maintained a low profile throughout the scandal and has not issued any public statements. Despite being unrelated to the recent events, his name has resurfaced due to Cabot’s involvement in the viral incident.

As speculation around the Coldplay concert clip continues, both Andrew Cabot and Kenneth Thornby have unexpectedly found themselves in the spotlight. With no official statements from either Kristin Cabot or Andy Byron, online discourse remains fueled by unanswered questions and viral footage.

