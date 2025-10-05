Kathmandu, October 5: At least 14 people were killed in landslides triggered by incessant rainfall in Nepal's Ilam district, local authorities said. The country has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Friday, causing landslides, floods, and inundation in several areas. However, Ilam, which borders Darjeeling in India, has reported the largest number of casualties.

Chief District Officer of Ilam, Sunita Nepal, told IANS that at least 14 people have been confirmed dead in landslides that buried three houses on Saturday night. "As more houses have been damaged in the district, the death toll might rise," she said.

She added that the District Administration Office (DAO), Ilam, has sought detailed reports on losses caused by landslides and flooding from local governments within the district. According to the DAO, continuous rainfall over the past three days has caused both human casualties and significant damage to public infrastructure, including roads.

Nepal said that the Mechi Highway, which connects Ilam with the southern Jhapa district, has been blocked at several locations due to landslides. Although the country experienced heavy downpours since Friday, the situation improved slightly by Sunday morning, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

In a notice issued on Sunday, the department said rainfall had decreased in most districts, with the highest amount recorded in parts of Lalitpur district in the Kathmandu Valley. "Light rain is occurring in some areas of Kathmandu, Morang, Sunsari, Udayapur, Saptari, Siraha, Dhanusha, Sarlahi, Sindhuli, and Ramechhap districts," the department stated.

However, the department warned of the possibility of heavy rainfall in the hilly districts of eastern Koshi Province on Sunday afternoon and night. Even though rainfall subsided in several districts by Sunday morning, landslides have damaged multiple highways, obstructing transportation services.

The Nepalese government has continued its ban on the entry and exit of vehicles to and from Kathmandu Valley. According to the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division, major highways connecting the Valley - such as the Prithvi Highway (linking Kathmandu with western Nepal), the BP Highway (connecting the capital with southeastern Nepal), and the Araniko Highway (linking Kathmandu with the Chinese border) - have been completely obstructed.

Likewise, the Pasang Lhamu, Koshi, and Siddhicharan highways have also been fully blocked. Considering the risks posed by landslides and flooding, long-distance transportation services from five of the seven provinces - Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini - have been suspended, the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division said in a social media post on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Nepal's interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, in a video address to the nation on Saturday evening, urged citizens to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel as heavy rainfall continues to affect various parts of the country. She said the government would mobilise all available resources to ensure the safety of citizens during the ongoing natural disaster.

