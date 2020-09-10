Beirut, September 10: A massive fire broke out at Lebanon's Beirut port on Thursday. Videos of the fire also surfaced on social media. A thick envelope of smoke engulfed the area, causing panic among the residents. However, the exact cause of the fire is still not known yet. Beirut Blast Death Toll Reaches 200, About 7,000 Injured.

At present, there are no reports of any injury or casualty in the blaze. Authorities have also not issued any statement regarding the incident. More details are still awaited. Today’s fire incident, took place almost a month after two blasts rocked Beirut. According to reports, at least 200 people were killed in the blasts. Beirut Blast: Miracle? Signs of Life Detected Under Rubble of Building Month After Fatal Explosion.

Videos of the Horrifying Incident:

Raging fire in Beirut’s port right now, causing a wave panic across Beirut one month after the #BeirutBlast ravaged the city. #lebanonpic.twitter.com/5xDs7XBk8i — Rebecca Collard (@rebeccacollard) September 10, 2020

LEBANON: A massive fire has broken out at the port of Beirut approximately a month after a huge explosion killed nearly 200 people. pic.twitter.com/tFNDJ3Bn5D — Conflict News (@Conflicts) September 10, 2020

Since the explosion, hundreds of thousands of people have been living in severely damaged homes, many without windows or doors. On Wednesday also, a fire broke out at in the waste landfill area of Beirut Port. Hours later, the Lebanese Army managed to extinguish the fire.

