The bird of prey is an integral part of culture in Gulf countries. (Photo credits: Twitter/ IANS)

Doha, Sep 12: A Mongolian falcon used for hunting has been sold for 911,000 Qatari riyals (about Rs 1.95 crore) in Doha.

The bird of prey is an integral part of culture in Gulf countries where the winged creature commands a premium among citizens involved in using them to hunt small game and other activities collectively termed falconry. Muifa Typhoon Update: Taiwan Issues Warning As This Year's 12th Typhoon Approaches the Island.

The highest winning bid of 911,000 Qatari riyals was made by Bader Mohsen Misfer Saeed Al Subaey on the penultimate day of the exhibition.

More than 180 companies from across the world participated in the Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition in Doha that ended on Saturday after six days of action in which falcons, falconry products, modern hunting gadgets, hunting-related weapons, modified vehicles and caravans, accessories and camping supplies were exhibited.

The other top bids for falcons were 202,000 Qatari riyals (Rs 43 lakhs) by Jaber Mohamed Salem Ali Al-Hajri and 171,000 Qatari riyals (Rs 37 lakhs) by Mohamed Thwab Al-Qahtani.

According to organisers, the first prize of $3,000 for the Most Beautiful Falcon Hood was won by Pepe Para Hoods from Spain and Sahara Hunting of the UK won the second prize of $2,000.

The winners are decided by the organising committee on the basis of voting by members.

"This is considered the largest and most important specialised exhibition, making it the centre of attraction," Badr Mohamed Saab, executive director of Bader Al Emarat Hunting and Trips Equipment Company said.

The awards were first given in 2018 for supporting craftsmanship and traditional industries.

