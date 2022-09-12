Taipei, September 12: Taiwan's meteorological agency has issued a maritime warning as Muifa, the 12th typhoon of this year, is approaching the island. On Sunday, the typhoon was monitored to be centred at 22.5 degrees north latitude and 124.5 degrees east longitude and was moving north-by-westward at 7 km per hour, according to the agency.

Affected by the medium-strength typhoon, it also warned against heavy rain in the north of the island, reports Xinhua news agency.

The meteorological agency predicted that Muifa will be nearest to the island on Monday and Tuesday, and will gradually depart starting from Wednesday. Taiwan had issued a maritime warning for this year's 11th typhoon Hinnamnor on September 2, which was lifted two days later.

