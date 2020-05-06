Neil Ferguson, UK Epidemiologist Who Spearheaded National Lockdown, Resigns As Government Advisor After Breaking Protocol to Meet His Married Lover

Neil Ferguson (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, is believed to be the man who spearheaded the nation’s lockdown. He authored a paper that prompted the United Kingdom to scrap its coronavirus strategy and enter its ongoing lockdown. Now, the epidemiologist has resigned from his position of being a government advisor after breaking social distancing protocol to meet with his lover, who is married to another man and lives with her husband and children in a different part of London. After Ferguson’s resignation came in, there has been quite a buzz. Dubbed as ‘Professor Lockdown’ in the UK, Ferguson’s decision has shocked many and scientists and health experts call it a significant loss. COVID-19 Survivor UK Baker Re-Admitted to Hospital After Struggling with Coronavirus Symptoms for the Second Time.

Professor Ferguson’s initial modelling of the virus transmission suggested that nearly, 250,000 people could die without drastic measure to control the COVID-19 spread. This led the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce on March 23 that he was imposing widespread curbs on daily life, in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. Under those measures, partners who do not live together were not allowed to see each other. But the British scientist broke the lockdown protocol to meet his married lover. UK Coronavirus Patient Describes 'Metallic Taste Symptom' of COVID-19 and His Journey to Recovery from the Contagious Disease.

“I accept I made an error of judgment and took the wrong course of action. I have therefore stepped back from my involvement in Sage [the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies],” Ferguson was quoted saying The Telegraph. “I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus, and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms. I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing to control this devastating epidemic. The Government guidance is unequivocal, and is there to protect all of us,” he added at the same report.

Ferguson, is the head of the Department of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at Imperial College London. According to reports, the scientist’s lover reportedly made trips to his home in March and April, even though she admitted to her friends that her husband was experiencing symptoms of coronavirus. Ferguson was tested positive for the coronavirus on March 19 after speaking at a Downing Street press conference two days earlier to that. He recently completed two weeks of self-quarantine.