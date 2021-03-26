Kathmandu, March 26: A thick layer of smoke covered skies across Nepal on Friday, leading to low visibility across the country. According to toa tweet by ANI, a thick layer covered Kathmandu and other cities in Nepal. The dusty air resulted in cancellation, delays, and diversion of several flights. As per details by Nepal Times, the Kathmandu Valley reported one of the worst air quality in recent years on Friday as wildfires fanned by strong winds scorched forests.

According to details by officials at Tribhuvan International Airport, the flight operations were halted from 2 pm on Friday. "We have halted flights from 2 pm today. The visibility has dipped down due to a thick layer of smoke," Tribhuvan International Airport officials said. Earlier this week, Kathmandu Valley and Central Nepal was engulfed in thick haze as prevailing winds aggravated the fires in Chitwan and Parsa National Parks. Nepal: Women Race Carrying Husbands on Their Backs, to Raise Awareness on Gender Equality on International Women's Day (Watch Video).

Here's the tweet:

Nepal's Health Ministry requests people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities in wake of increasing smoke particles in the air. — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

In the wake of the current situation in the country, Nepal's Health Ministry has requested people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities in wake of increasing smoke particles in the air.

Earlier in the day, Nepal had eased the COVID-19 curbs for tourists visiting the country. Travellers flying into Nepal will no longer have to quarantine if they have a negative test result for Covid-19 upon arrival, officials said on Friday. Previously, visitors were required to undergo a week-long quarantine at their hotel and wait until the fifth day for a Covid-19 test, reports DPA news agency.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2021 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).