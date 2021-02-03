London, February 3: British drug maker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is collaborating with the German biotech firm CureVac to develop vaccine against the mutant strain of coronavirus. The firms have signed up for a deal worth $180 Million. GSK will also support the German firm to produce 100 Million doses of its first generation of COVID-19 vaccine this year, the companies said in a joint statement. UK Bans Entries from South Africa After New COVID-19 Strain Different to UK Variant Found.

Meanwhile, CureVac has estimated to produce up to 300 Million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, company's spokesperson told Reuters. The biotech giant started mass trials of the vaccine, based on m-RNA technology, in December in European and Latin American countries. It expects the initial results to be out in the coming months. New 'USA Variant' of COVID-19? CDC Says No Such Strain Identified, Hypothetical Claim Made by White House Task Force.

The new strains of coronavirus have emerged in various countries including Britain, South Africa, Brazil and recently in Vietnam. The vaccines currently in use, including the ones developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca-Oxford among others, have through addressed the concerned regarding the mutant strains, some experts believe more advanced vaccines will be needed to tackle the variants.

