New York City, January 30: The indoor dinning facility in New York City is likley to reopen around mid February with restricted capacity if the positivity rates from COVID-19 continue to remain low in the city, Andrew Cuomo, the governor of NYC said on Friday. "If positivity rates hold we will reopen indoor dining at 25 per cent capacity on Valentine's Day - February 14. In addition to reduced capacity, mandatory safety guidelines will be in place," Cuomo tweeted. Valentine Week 2021 Calendar In PDF for Free Download Online: Check Full List With Dates of Rose Day, Kiss Day, Hug Day till Valentine’s Day to Celebrate the Season of Love.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Friday, Governor Cuomo said,"Restaurants want a period of time so they can notify workers, they can get up to speed for indoor dining, order supplies, et cetera," as reported by NBC News. He reported added that wedding receptions could be held starting March 15, at 50 per cent capacity with guidelines in place. New COVID-19 Strain in New York: Laboratory Confirm State's First Case of Mutant Coronavirus, Says Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Read the Tweet Here:

Update on indoor dining in NYC: If positivity rates hold we will reopen indoor dining at 25% capacity on Valentine's Day - February 14. In addition to reduced capacity, mandatory safety guidelines will be in place. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 29, 2021

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the restaurants in New York City were shut down during mid December last year post the year end Thanksgiving and Christmas vacations. As per the official data for the New York City, total cases are down 4.2 percent over the last seven days compared with the weekly average for the month prior, while hospitalisation numbers are down 5.4 percent.

