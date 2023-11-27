New York Shooting: Three Palestinian Students Shot Near Vermont University Campus

Victims, identified as Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdel Hamid and Tahseen Ahmed, were attacked on their way to a family dinner. They are studying at three different universities in the US.

World IANS| Nov 27, 2023 08:05 AM IST
New York Shooting: Three Palestinian Students Shot Near Vermont University Campus
Palestinian Students. (Photo Credit: X@hzomlot)

New York, November 27: Three young Palestinian students were reportedly shot near a university campus in Vermont in the US. According to media reports, the incident took place on Saturday evening near the University of Vermont's campus in the city of Burlington. US Shooting Video: Three People Shot at Beavercreek's Walmart Store in Ohio, Police Confirm Active Shooter Situation.

Victims, identified as Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdel Hamid and Tahseen Ahmed, were attacked on their way to a family dinner. They are studying at three different universities in the US.

Husam Zomlot, Head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK, in a post on X, said: "Three young Palestinian men, Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ali and Kenan Abdulhamid, students at Brown and other US universities, were shot last night on their way to a family dinner in Burlington, USA. Their crime? Wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh. They are critically injured." New Hampshire Shooting: Assailant Shoots Multiple People At Hospital in Concord, Killed by Cops.

"And Six weeks ago, 6-year old Palestinian child was stabbed 26 times in a hate crime in Illinois. The hate crimes against Palestinians must stop. Palestinians everywhere need protection," Zomlot added in the post. The motive behind the attack is unknown.

Turkey Tornado Videos: Dalaman City Gripped by Fear as Massive Tornado Takes Shape
    New York Shooting: Three Palestinian Students Shot Near Vermont University Campus

    Victims, identified as Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdel Hamid and Tahseen Ahmed, were attacked on their way to a family dinner. They are studying at three different universities in the US.

    World IANS| Nov 27, 2023 08:05 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    New York Shooting: Three Palestinian Students Shot Near Vermont University Campus
    Palestinian Students. (Photo Credit: X@hzomlot)

    New York, November 27: Three young Palestinian students were reportedly shot near a university campus in Vermont in the US. According to media reports, the incident took place on Saturday evening near the University of Vermont's campus in the city of Burlington. US Shooting Video: Three People Shot at Beavercreek's Walmart Store in Ohio, Police Confirm Active Shooter Situation.

    Victims, identified as Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdel Hamid and Tahseen Ahmed, were attacked on their way to a family dinner. They are studying at three different universities in the US.

    Husam Zomlot, Head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK, in a post on X, said: "Three young Palestinian men, Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ali and Kenan Abdulhamid, students at Brown and other US universities, were shot last night on their way to a family dinner in Burlington, USA. Their crime? Wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh. They are critically injured." New Hampshire Shooting: Assailant Shoots Multiple People At Hospital in Concord, Killed by Cops.

    "And Six weeks ago, 6-year old Palestinian child was stabbed 26 times in a hate crime in Illinois. The hate crimes against Palestinians must stop. Palestinians everywhere need protection," Zomlot added in the post. The motive behind the attack is unknown.

