New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Extends Lockdown For Another Week

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Photo Credits: Getty images)

Wellington, April 20: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand's lockdown will last another week.

For nearly four weeks, nonessential workers have been able to leave their homes only to buy groceries or get exercise. New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Declares Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy As Essential Workers During Coronavirus Outbreak, Tells Children To Be Not Disappointed This Year (Watch Video).

From next week, workers at some businesses such as construction and manufacturing will be able to resume their jobs, and some schools will reopen, although parents will be encouraged to continue having their children learn from home.