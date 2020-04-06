New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Declares Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy As Essential Workers During Coronavirus Outbreak, Tells Children To Be Not Disappointed This Year (Watch Video)

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Declares Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy As Essential Workers (Photo Credits: Unsplash, Getty Images, Pixabay)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has declared Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy as essential workers. Ardern sent a personal message to children in her post-Cabinet media briefing on Monday, saying that they bunnies and tooth fairies have to carry out essential tasks, which means they can visit their homes this year. She suggested some lockdown improvisation might be needed and may need an alternative Easter egg hunt for those where the Easter bunny couldn't get to. Holy Week 2020 Calendar With Full Dates: From Palm Sunday to Maundy Thursday to Holy Saturday, Know Significance of Each Day of Passion Week Before Easter.

Jacinda Arden said, "You'll be pleased to know that we do consider both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers, but as you can imagine at this time, of course, they are going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies. And so I say to the children of New Zealand if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, then we have to understand that it is a bit difficult at the moment for the Bunny to perhaps et everywhere." Good Friday And Easter Sunday Dates in 2020: Meaning, Significance, Traditions and Celebrations Associated With The Christian Observances.

New Zealand PM Deems Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy As Essential Workers:

She added, "But I have a bit of an idea that may be in lieu of the Bunny being able to make it to you home, maybe you could create your own Easter hunt for all the children in your neighbourhood? So if you are one of those homes that have had a teddy in your front window, maybe draw an Easter egg and pop it into your front window and help children in your neighbourhood with their own Easter egg hunt - because the Easter Bunny might not get everywhere this year."