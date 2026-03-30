Mumbai, March 30: A violent raid by suspected armed militants (extremists) in the outskirts of Jos, Plateau State, in Nigeria has reportedly left at least 15 people dead and several others injured on Palm Sunday, March 29. The attack, which targeted a predominantly Christian farming community, occurred late in the evening as residents were concluding their observances of the first day of Holy Week. It is reported that the extremists were carrying machetes and attacked Christians in Jos. Several people are said to be dead in the attack.

While the Nigerian military has deployed additional troops to the region to restore order, the massacre has reignited fears of a coordinated campaign of violence across the country's Middle Belt. Islamic Militants Abduct at Least 300 People in Northeast Nigeria.

Christians Killed on Palm Sunday in Jos

Christians massacred on Palm Sunday in the city of Jos. pic.twitter.com/6Ssksz1ULi — Barbir (@Alex_Barbir) March 29, 2026

According to local witnesses and community leaders, the assailants arrived on motorbikes shortly after 9:00 PM, moving through the village with small arms and machetes. Survivors described a chaotic scene as families fled into nearby bushes to escape the gunfire and the torching of residential homes. Emergency responders reported that the majority of the deceased were men, though women and elderly residents were also among the casualties. At least nine others are currently receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital for severe injuries. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the killings, though local officials have pointed toward radicalised militia groups that have been active in the region for several years.

Security Response and Accountability

The Plateau State Police Command issued a statement on Monday morning confirming the arrest of three suspects in connection with the raid. Operation Safe Haven, the multi-agency security task force in the state, has cordoned off the affected area and initiated "intelligence-driven" patrols to prevent reprisal attacks. Despite these measures, community leaders expressed frustration over what they described as a "predictable" surge in violence during religious holidays.

Government and International Reaction

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State condemned the "barbaric act" and urged citizens to remain calm while security forces conduct their investigation. He emphasised that the state government is working with federal authorities to address the "slow-motion genocide" affecting rural communities. International human rights organisations, including Christian Solidarity International (CSI) and Amnesty International, have repeatedly called on the Nigerian federal government to provide better protection for vulnerable religious minorities in the Middle Belt. Nigeria currently ranks among the deadliest countries in the world for Christians, with thousands killed annually in faith-related violence. Arik Air Boeing 737-700 Engine Explosion Forces Emergency Landing in Nigeria, 80 Passengers Safe After Mid-Air Scare (Watch Video).

Historical and Economic Context

Plateau State has long been a flashpoint for conflict between predominantly Christian indigenous farmers and Muslim nomadic herders. While often framed as a religious conflict, experts note that the violence is deeply rooted in competition over fertile land and water resources - tensions that have been exacerbated by climate change and rapid population growth. The city of Jos, once a peaceful cosmopolitan hub, has become increasingly segregated over the past two decades due to recurring cycles of ethno-religious violence. This latest incident follows a series of similar attacks in January and February 2026 that left dozens dead in the neighbouring local government areas of Mangu and Bokkos.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 08:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).