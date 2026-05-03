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A fertility festival in Nigeria's Delta State has sparked worldwide condemnation after horrifying reports emerged of women being chased through streets, stripped naked and allegedly s*xually assaulted by groups of men during the Alue-Do festival celebrated by the Oramudu community in March 2026.

The disturbing incidents, which took place in Delta State, have drawn global attention and been widely described as a "rape festival," triggering urgent calls for justice and stronger protection of women in Nigeria.

What Happened During the Festival

The Alue-Do festival, traditionally associated with fertility, took a deeply disturbing turn when groups of men began chasing women through public spaces. Victims have alleged that their clothes were torn and forcibly removed before they were s*xually assaulted in full public view. Eyewitness accounts suggest that bystanders were present during the attacks, with some allegedly shouting without intervening to stop the violence. Reports also indicate that young boys were among those involved in the assaults. Russian Man Viral Videos from Africa: Vladislav Lyulkov Unmasked as Ghana and Kenya Demand Justice.

Many of the victims are believed to be female students from a nearby university, with several reportedly taken to a hospital for medical treatment following the attacks.

Survivor Speaks Out

One victim, a student named Rosemary, shared a harrowing account of what she experienced. She said the attack began shortly after she arrived in the area on a motorcycle. According to her, members of the crowd suddenly noticed her and began shouting, "Hold her, hold her, that's a woman."

"They swooped on me like bees. A large crowd started pulling my clothes until they stripped me naked. They were pulling my br*asts and touching my whole body… I was shouting for help," she told the New York Post. Women in Viral Videos of Russian Man Vyacheslav Trahov (Yaytseslav) in Kenya and Ghana Can Take These Legal Steps.

Rosemary said she was eventually rescued by a passerby who intervened and helped her escape from the crowd. Her phone was also stolen during the incident. She said she continues to suffer from physical pain and emotional trauma.

Experts Warn of Normalisation of S*xual Violence

Gender rights advocate Rita Aiki of the Women's Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative condemned the incident in strong terms. "When people can do this in the open, and others treat it like spectacle, it goes beyond individual actions. It tells you something about what is being normalised in a given society," she said.

Police Response and Arrests

Delta State Police have confirmed that several suspects have been arrested, including a local community leader and four young men. Police Commissioner Aina Adesola has ordered the immediate transfer of all arrested suspects to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Delta State Police spokesperson Bright Edafe confirmed that strict action is being taken. "The Commissioner of Police has instructed that the suspects be transferred to the State CID without delay. The Commissioner is committed to ensuring that anyone involved will be arrested and brought to justice," he said.

The incident has reignited urgent national and international conversations about s*xual violence, cultural practices and the safety of women in public spaces across Nigeria.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NYPost), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).