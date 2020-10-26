Berlin, October 26: Germany on Monday cancelled world-famous Nuremberg Christmas market 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. Nuremberg Christmas market 2020 takes place during Advent in the Hauptmarkt, the central square in Nuremberg’s old town, and in adjoining squares and streets. The opening ceremony of the Nuremberg Christmas market was scheduled to take place on November 27. Europe Imposes New Restrictions Amid 2nd COVID-19 Wave.

Notably, Germany is facing the second wave of coronavirus like other European countries. Till now, over 441,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 10,000 people have succumbed to the virus so far. On Monday, Rottal-Inn became the second German district, after Berchtesgaden to enter lockdown after a rise in coronavirus cases. Rottal-Inn is home to around 120,000 people. COVID-19 Second Wave: Spain First Country in Europe to Cross 1 Million Virus Cases.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Christian Democrats (CDU), the executive committee of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, decided to postpone the party congress planned for December 4 to elect a new leader. According to reports, the executive committee voted unanimously in favour of a proposal. Party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer put forward the proposal. A new leader will now be elected on January 16 next year.

