Balochistan [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): Baloch pro-independence leader Allah Nazar Baloch has urged the Baloch people to remain united and resilient in their ongoing struggle for freedom, asserting that the Pakistani state has failed to suppress the growing movement, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

In his latest statement, Baloch said the continuing Baloch national liberation movement has pushed the Pakistani state into psychological disarray, with increasing signs of desperation evident in its actions.

According to the Balochistan Post, he said, "The Baloch have carried the bodies of their loved ones when they demanded water. They've shed blood for electricity and received corpses in return when asking for food. The ones who bury people alive are someone else."

Baloch emphasized that silence in the face of oppression was equivalent to accepting a slow genocide. He stated that unlike earlier efforts, the present struggle has gathered strength over the past two decades and is now more inclusive than ever.

He also pointed to enforced disappearances and mass graves as evidence of the state's brutal tactics, underscoring the magnitude of suffering endured by the Baloch people.

"Despite all state terrorism, oppression and genocide, the Baloch nation has not bowed," Baloch declared.

He rejected recent claims by the Pakistani military that it had "changed the rules of the game," responding, "The Baloch had already rewritten those rules long ago."

Baloch accused the Pakistani state--particularly the Punjab region--of exploiting Balochistan's resources while resorting to violence and disregarding human rights to maintain control. He appealed to the Baloch people to preserve unity and avoid infighting.

"Nations are not destroyed by war or famine, but by internal discord and superficial divisions. Unity, awareness and confidence are our guarantees of survival," he said.

The leader further reiterated claims that Gwadar port and the new airport are being used for military purposes, stating that Chinese submarines and People's Liberation Army personnel are already stationed there.

Baloch concluded by cautioning that greater international involvement could have grave consequences for Pakistan. (ANI)

