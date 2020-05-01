Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Had Met Imran Khan on April 24

Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Islamabad, May 1: Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). "My coronavirus test has returned positive. I have quarantined myself in my house," Asad Qaiser revealed in a tweet in Urdu. "I request the entire nation to take precautions and to pray for my recovery," he added. He had met Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 24. Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates.

Qaiser further said his son and daughter also contracted coronavirus. Qaiser is the latest Pakistani politician to have contracted the virus that has so far infected more than 16,000 people across Pakistan and killed 361. On Tuesday, independent Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi had tested positive and subsequently went under isolation at his home in Lahore. Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal MPA Abdul Rasheed had last week contracted coronavirus. Mikhail Mishustin, PM of Russia, Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Will Self-Isolate.

Asad Qaiser's Tweet:

میرا کورونا وائرس کا ٹیسٹ مثبت آیا ہے۔ میں نے خود کو اپنے گھر میں قرنطینہ کر لیا ہے۔ میری پوری قوم سے درخواست ہے کہ وہ احتیاط کریں۔ دعا کی درخواست ہے۔ — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) April 30, 2020

The Pakistan government has been persuading the opposition parties to hold a virtual session of the National Assembly or the lower house of the country's parliament after two parliamentarians tested positive of COVID-19. Qaiser was elected as the Speaker of the National Assembly or the lower house in 2018, beating PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah, who was fielded by an alliance of the opposition parties.