Islamabad, August 23: Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari believes single men shouldn't be allowed in public without being "escorted" by their sisters, mothers, wives or daughters, Geo News reported.

In a clarification of a previous post on Twitter about banning men from public spaces, Bakhtawar said that with "repeated and increasing incidents" of assault and violence against women, there was "no better option". Bakhtawar said that when men are escorted by women, perhaps then they would "think twice" before assaulting a woman. Pakistan Man Forcibly Kisses Woman Travelling in Open Rickshaw on Crowded Road, Video of Incident Sparks Rage on Social Media (Watch Video).

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's Tweet

Re my tweet banning men from public. I stand by it. Single men should not be allowed out without being escorted by sisters, mothers, wives or daughters - perhaps then they will think twice before assaulting women. With repeated & increasing incidents of assault no better option. — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) August 23, 2021

Earlier, Bakhtawar had demanded a complete ban on men entering public spaces when documentary filmmaker and multimedia journalist, Sabin Agha, in a thread on Twitter, narrated how she experienced a situation similar to that of the Minar-e-Pakistan assault, "a few years ago", at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi.

"Another harrowing experience — witnessed by police who refused to help despite their ability to call for back up as well as use weapons to disperse the crowd. Trusted to help and instead complicit," wrote Bakhtawar. "Men should be banned from public spaces. We need more women to safeguard women," she had added.

