Los Angeles-based, Payso, is a proud Mexican-American who is here and ready to show the world that boundaries mean nothing. Taking the best influences from Electronic, Urban Latin, and Hip-hop music, he is here to show that there are no limits to what can be achieved with genre-bending. Hailing from Huntington Beach, CA, and Inspired by his love for dance music, he is making an imprint that will be remembered for decades.

From engineering and producing with a vast collection of artists from all over the world, Payso continues to spread his talents with one of Mexico’s biggest artists, “Adriel Favela,” to a collection of EDM producers out of the acclaimed Fever studios.

In Payso’s latest work he has executively produced for Mexican artist Estibaliz Badiola, Cuban artist “Ovi'' and Puerto Rican artist “Almighty” as he gets ready to top charts. As Payso works with a variety of legends and newcomers alike, his productions can be heard across a multitude of different platforms. Following the success of his former duo alias, Akela, which has reached over 100m plays worldwide, this year will prove to be a massive one for this young star. Be on the lookout for Payso as he takes over the industry with his talents.