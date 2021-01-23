Manila, Jan 23: At least 13 people were killed, including a police officer, and four others injured on Saturday during a shootout in the Philippines' Maguindanao province, according to authorities.

In a statement, the authorities said the shootout erupted when the police went to the hideout of a fugitive in Sultan Kudarat town at around 3 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant for murder, robbery and homicide, reports Xinhua news agency.

The statement added that the suspect and his armed followers resisted arrest and allegedly fired at the team, resulting in the shootout that lasted about five hours.

Police recovered six M16 assault rifles, two .45 caliber pistols, one homemade .50-caliber Barret sniper rifle, one M14 rifle, one light automatic rifle, and a .22 caliber rifle at the clash site.

