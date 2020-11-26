Stockholm, November 26: Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the royal palace said in a statement on Thursday. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have isolated themselves at home in Stockholm after contracting coronavirus. They have mild symptoms, Radio Sweden reported. Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage in July 2020, Duchess of Sussex Recounts Her 'Unbearable Grief': Report.

Carl Philip, the 41-year-old son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and Sofia, 35, "have light flu symptoms," the royal palace said. "Since Wednesday, 25 November, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have been in self-isolation after displaying symptoms of illness, and it was subsequently found that they had contracted COVID-19", the press release read. Sweden's Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia Pay Tribute to Avicii.

As a precautionary measure, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, as well as Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel will undergo a test for COVID-19 as they attended an event together last week. Members of the royal family had gathered last week for the funeral of Queen Silvia's brother.

They all had tested negative for coronavirus prior to the funeral ceremony, according to tabloid Aftonbladet. As of Wednesday, Sweden has reported a total of 2,30,514 cases of coronavirus and 6,555 deaths.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).