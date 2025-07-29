Mumbai, July 29: A mass shooting occurred outside the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada, early Monday, July 28. The Reno shooting resulted in at least three deaths. The gunman, who also sustained critical injuries in retaliatory firing by law-enforcement officers, was taken into custody and transported to a local area hospital. A video of the suspect apparently trying to flee surfaced online.

Reacting to the tragedy, Reno City Council member Devon Reese expressed sorrow over the loss of life and condemned the ongoing crisis of gun violence in the US. In his post on Facebook, he emphasised that while Reno is a strong community, it is not immune to such tragedies and urged that this kind of violence must not become accepted as normal "not here, not anywhere." Manhattan Shooting: 5 Dead, Including Police Officer, After Gunman Shane Tamura Opens Fire at Park Avenue Building Housing NFL HQ; Suspect Later Dies by Suicide.

Reno Shooting Suspect Caught on Camera

🚨Shooting at Casino in Reno, Nevada. Several people shot and some fatally. Video of suspect running away. He is now in custody. pic.twitter.com/QNNgKEdeUn — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 28, 2025

🇺🇸 BREAKING: DEADLY SHOOTING AT GRAND SIERRA RESORT IN RENO At least 2 people are dead and 4 hospitalized after a shooting at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. The suspect is among the injured. Councilman Devon Reese says 3 additional injuries were also reported.… pic.twitter.com/u8XRJVzKS1 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 28, 2025

When and Where Did the Shooting Take Place?

According to the Reno Gazette Journal, the shooting took place around 7:25 am (local time) near the valet parking area of the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in the city of Reno. The Grand Sierra claims to have the biggest casino floor in northern Nevada and sits just a few blocks from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. It's also one of the tallest buildings in the city, with nearly 2,000 hotel rooms. Cincinnati Brawl Viral Videos: What Incident Is Elon Musk Posting About, Alleging Silence From Media? Know All About the Violent Assault on White Persons Near Cincinnati Music Festival.

How Many Casualties Resulted From the Reno Shooting at Grand Sierra Resort?

Three people died in the Reno shooting incident; initial reports had indicated two fatalities. Two others were also injured. One Reno police officer suffered a minor wound, likely from broken glass.

Who Is the Shooter?

Authorities have not released the shooter's identity and say the motive for the attack remains unclear. However, reports said the shooter is an adult male who acted alone. He had multiple firearm magazines and exchanged gunfire with both security and police before being arrested. The arrested gunman remains hospitalized in critical condition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2025 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).