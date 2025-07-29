Cincinnati, July 29: As disturbing footage from a mass brawl in Cincinnati, Ohio, spreads across social media, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has raised eyebrows by questioning the mainstream media's silence on the violent assault on white persons near the Cincinnati music festival. Quoting a post by the account End Wokeness on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, "Why zero stories?" The post listed major news outlets, AP, Fox, PBS, NYT, NPR, ABC, NBC, CNN, WAPO, MSNBC, and emphasised "0 stories about this attack." So, what incident is Elon Musk posting about?

What Incident Is Elon Musk Posting About?

Elon Musk is referring to a violent mass brawl that took place in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on July 26 near the downtown area. The brawl unfolded during a weekend packed with major events, including a basketball game, a Reds baseball game, and a music festival, which collectively drew a crowd of over 150,000 people. Videos of the brawl circulated widely on social media, showing groups of people involved in brutal assaults. Musk’s tweet called out major news outlets for allegedly ignoring the incident despite the disturbing nature of the violence. Grok Imagine: Elon Musk’s xAI Releases Improved Image and Video Generation Capability As Beta Along With Companions, Users Can Subscribe and Join ‘Waitlist’.

Cincinnati Brawl: Elon Musk Questions Media Silence

Cincinnati Brawl

🚨🇺🇸FIVE CHARGED IN VIRAL CINCINNATI BRAWL Five people face charges after a brutal downtown Cincinnati brawl went viral over the weekend. Videos show multiple attackers kicking a man on the ground and a woman's head slamming into concrete. Police Chief Terri Theetge says… https://t.co/mpXNyGhM0a pic.twitter.com/53F3X3wqs7 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 28, 2025

Ohio Brawl Near Festival

🇺🇸 THIRD BEATDOWN CAUGHT ON CAMERA AT JAZZ FEST IN OHIO A new video has surfaced showing a third victim being attacked near the Cincinnati Jazz Festival. A group of Black individuals appear to have targeted white festival-goers, and now 3 people are confirmed injured. Still no… https://t.co/p1xZl1JZky pic.twitter.com/rme6l61sbx — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 27, 2025

The footage reveals several shocking scenes, including a man in a white T-shirt who was shoved to the ground and then repeatedly beaten and stomped on by multiple assailants. Another video shows a woman named Holly, a single mother attending a friend’s birthday party, who was sucker-punched and rendered unconscious for several seconds. A third victim, also white, was reportedly attacked during the chaos. Elon Musk Reacts to Neuralink Patient Audrey Crews Wiring Her Name Using Only Her Thoughts After 20 Years, Says ‘She Controls Her Computer Just by Thinking’.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge confirmed that five people have been charged in connection with the incident, and more arrests are anticipated. Officials noted that alcohol consumption played a significant role, and they are investigating whether any participants were overserved. The police also criticised bystanders for failing to report the violence to 911, despite many recording the event on their phones. The investigation is ongoing as the city grapples with the fallout of the violent outbreak.

