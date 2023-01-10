New research has shown that almost three quarters of people in Arab countries are in support of democracy.

These statistics come from a survey done by The Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies (ACPRS). A statement outlining the results of the research detailed that the survey included almost 33 thousand respondents across 14 Arab countries.

According to the research, less than half (47 percent) of respondents have confidence in parliaments and legislative councils.

The research also touched upon both social and political issues that are prominent in world news at the moment. Touching on the subject of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the results were mixed. Over 40 percent saw the war as unjust, while almost 20 percent said it was justified, with over a third either not knowing or declining to answer.

It also revealed that almost all Arabs use social media (98 percent), with Facebook or Twitter being the most popular platforms.

The use of social media around political issues varies greatly, with 48 percent of people saying they interact with or participate in political conversations on these platforms. Meanwhile, 48 percent don’t converse in political conversations on social media.

The Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies (ACRPS) describes itself as “an independent research institute for the study of the social sciences and humanities, with particular emphasis on the applied social sciences”.