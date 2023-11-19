Moscow, November 19: A man in Russia has been sentenced to jail term after he forced his best friend to kill himself. The man forced his former friend to take his own life after learning that the latter sexually molested a child.

The 35-year-old Vyacheslav Matrosov was found guilty of "inciting a person to suicide or attempted suicide by threats or abuse". He made Oleg Sviridov, 32, to dig his own grave in a forest close to Vintai. After that, the two got into a bloody knife battle that culminated with Sviridov allegedly taking his own life. Russian Occultist Who Made Teenage Girl Pay Him For 'Selling Her Soul to Satan' Arrested.

Locals were irked when Matrosov was first detained on suspicion of murder. Some who lived close to the scene of the incident said that others could have followed suit, raising money to cover his legal fees and initiating a petition to have him found not guilty.

After a public uproar, Matrosov was finally given an 18-month jail sentence, of which he spent six. In the past, Sviridov and Matrosov had been close friends, and Sviridov would frequently watch Matrosov's kids. According to Sviridov's mother, 'they often left their kids with him. Having seen these girls, he returned home in a typical and cheerful manner.' Pedophile Santa Claus ‘Bob’ Robert Bruce Kendal Arrested at Private Party for Kids Ahead of Christmas 2018.

The two men had been drinking together when the horrifying incident was discovered. According to court records, Matrosov unlocked his Sviridov's phone after Sviridov fell asleep and saw a video showing his friend forcing a child into performing a sexual act.

