Moscow, March 23: Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed the situation in Ukraine.

"A thorough exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine, including on the ongoing negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives, continued," the Kremlin was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying. Russia-Ukraine War: Russians Destroy New Laboratory at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

The phone conversation was held at the initiative of the French side, it added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2022 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).