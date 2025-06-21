Saeed Izadi Dead: IDF Eliminates Key Commander and Orchestrator of October 7 Massacre in Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday claimed to have eliminated Saeed Izadi, a senior Iranian military figure and a key architect of the Iranian regime’s plan to destroy Israel. Izadi was reportedly killed in a targeted airstrike conducted by the IDF in the Qom region of Iran.

World IANS| Jun 21, 2025 03:46 PM IST
Saeed Izadi Dead: IDF Eliminates Key Commander and Orchestrator of October 7 Massacre in Israel
Saeed Izadi eliminated (Photo Credits: X/@IDF)

New Delhi, June 21: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday claimed to have eliminated Saeed Izadi, a senior Iranian military figure and a key architect of the Iranian regime’s plan to destroy Israel. Izadi was reportedly killed in a targeted airstrike conducted by the IDF in the Qom region of Iran.

In a post on social media platform X, the IDF announced, "Saeed Izadi, a founder of the Iranian regime’s plan to destroy Israel, was eliminated in a precise IDF strike in the area of Qom. Izadi was also the commander of the Palestine Corps of the Quds Force, a key coordinator between the Iranian regime and Hamas, and one of the main orchestrators of the October 7 massacre." Iran-Israel Conflict Latest: Iranian Missile Strike Damages Historic Al Jarina Grand Mosque, Nearby Structures in Israel’s Haifa, Moment of Airstrike Caught on Camera.

The IDF further added that Izadi played a significant role in military coordination between senior commanders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and key Hamas figures. He was also responsible for channeling Iranian financial support to Hamas for terrorist operations against Israel. “During the war, Izadi directed Hamas forces operating from Lebanon. Since then, he had been actively involved in rebuilding Hamas' military wing and ensuring Hamas retained control over Gaza,” the IDF said in its post.

Separately, on June 20, the IDF reported the elimination of Ali Saadi Wasfi al-Agha, a senior commander of the Palestinian militant group Mujahideen Brigades, in central Gaza. Al-Agha was the head of the group's southern Gaza brigades and was poised to succeed Assad Abu Sharia, who was killed earlier this month by a joint operation involving the IDF and Israel's Shin Bet security agency.

    Separately, on June 20, the IDF reported the elimination of Ali Saadi Wasfi al-Agha, a senior commander of the Palestinian militant group Mujahideen Brigades, in central Gaza. Al-Agha was the head of the group’s southern Gaza brigades and was poised to succeed Assad Abu Sharia, who was killed earlier this month by a joint operation involving the IDF and Israel's Shin Bet security agency. Israel-Iran Conflict: Massive Explosion Erupts in Haifa As Iranian Forces Fire More Ballistic Missiles at Israel; Tel Aviv and Beersheba Among Places Impacted (Watch Videos).

    According to the IDF, al-Agha was behind multiple attacks on Israeli targets and was responsible for recruiting operatives. He also played a role in the burial of kidnapped Israeli couple Gadi Haggai and Judith Weinstein in Khan Younis. Their bodies were recently recovered by Israeli forces. Al-Agha was killed in a joint operation while hiding in central Gaza. Over the past week, the IDF reported conducting more than 300 strikes across the Gaza Strip, targeting militants, weapons depots, military infrastructure, anti-tank positions, and sniper outposts.

