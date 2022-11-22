Mumbai, November 22: Saudi Arabia executed 12 people in just 10 days for drug offences, according to the reports. Apparently, such executions were carried out after a two-year hiatus. The executions by swords were conducted despite Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman vowing to reduce such punishments. The accused in the drug offenses included three Pakistanis, four Syrians, two Jordanians and three Saudis, the report added.

Meanwhile, Saudi is facing backlash over the beheading of the accused in the backdrop of the FIFA World Cup 2022, with several human rights organisations saying the middle eastern country used the sporting event to divert attention from the killings. On top of that, the Saudi crown prince was with Fifa boss Gianni Infantino at the opening ceremony in Doha on Sunday night. Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman's Visit to Pakistan Postponed.

According to the reports, the suspects were sentenced to death after being held on non-violent drug charges. The AFP report added that the total number of people executed this year touches 132, exceeding those of 2020 and 2021 combined. Pakistan Convinces Saudi Arabia To Set Up $12 Billion Refinery, Petrochemical Complex.

Mohammed bin Salman, in 2018, said that capital punishment was given to only those found guilty of murder or manslaughter. “His Majesty, the King, doesn’t wake up and just sign whatever he wants to sign. He works by the law, by the book,” Time Magazine had quoted him saying. After Saudi Arabia proposed to change the law to end the death penalty after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, there were further hints of a softening on non-violent crime. However, the number of executions suggests otherwise.

