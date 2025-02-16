Ney York, February 16: A tourist in the Turks and Caicos Islands was bitten by a shark on February 7 while attempting to photograph the animal in shallow water. The six-foot shark, whose species remains unidentified, bit the woman as she tried to engage with it for a picture.

The New York Times reported that following the incident, she was flown to Providenciales for medical treatment. The extent of her injuries was not disclosed, and her identity has not been released. The beach was temporarily closed after the attack but reopened on February 9 when the shark was found to have moved into deeper waters. Jamaica Shark Attack: 16-Year-Old Boy Mauled by Shark While Swimming in Caribbean Waters, Body Recovered With Head and Arm Decapacitated.

Experts say shark bites are rare and usually occur when sharks mistake humans for prey. In 2023, there were 88 confirmed or potential shark bites worldwide, with 24 incidents deemed provoked. Shark Attack in Great Barrier Reef: 40-Year-Old Man Killed While Fishing with Family Near Australia.

This incident was not the only shark-related attack reported in the Caribbean on February 7. Two Americans were also injured in a separate shark encounter in the Bahamas. Experts noted that shark bites are often accidental, and photographing sharks can be risky as they may mistake objects like a phone for bait.

