Mumbai, December 29: A tragic shark attack claimed the life of a 40-year-old man who was fishing with his family in the waters of Australia's Great Barrier Reef. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon near Humpy Island on the country’s east coast. According to Queensland state police, the man was bitten by the shark while engaged in fishing activities with his family members. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the injuries proved fatal.

The man suffered a "significant life-threatening wound to his neck" and succumbed to his injuries about an hour and a half later, according to police. A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed that he died at the scene despite emergency responders' efforts to assist him. Authorities have yet to determine if the victim was spearfishing at the time of the attack, and a detailed report will be prepared for the coroner to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, reported Hindustan Times. Jamaica Shark Attack: 16-Year-Old Boy Mauled by Shark While Swimming in Caribbean Waters, Body Recovered With Head and Arm Decapacitated.

Humpy Island, located within the Great Barrier Reef's Keppel Bay Islands National Park, is a well-known destination featuring a popular camping ground with convenient access to reefs ideal for diving and snorkelling. The tragic incident comes less than a year after Australia's last fatal shark attack in December 2023, when a suspected great white shark claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy at a remote surfing spot in South Australia.

