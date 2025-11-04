Paris, November 4: Amid the growing backlash against fast fashion giant Shein for selling "childlike sex dolls", the French government has threatened to block the company’s website and launched a criminal investigation. The move came after France’s consumer fraud agency discovered childlike dolls with explicit descriptions on Shein’s platform, calling them "pedopornographic." Economy Minister Roland Lescure condemned the listings as "horrible and illegal," vowing strict action if the company failed to comply.

According to The New York Times report, France’s consumer fraud agency, Directorate-General for Consumer Affairs, Competition and Fraud Prevention (DGCCRF), initiated the probe after receiving an anonymous tip that led to the discovery of lifelike dolls resembling little girls. The dolls’ appearance and explicit marketing "left little doubt as to their child pornography nature," the report said. In response, Minister Roland Lescure warned that Shein’s e-commerce operations could be suspended in France if such items were found again. He emphasised that the French government would not tolerate products that violated child protection laws. Shein Accused of Selling ‘Childlike Sex Dolls’ on Website in France, Removes Product After DGCCRF Reports Chinese Retailer to Prosecutors Ahead of Paris Store Launch.

Following the outcry, Shein swiftly removed the listings and issued a public statement confirming a global ban on sex-doll-type products, including those sold by third-party vendors. The company also claimed to have launched an internal investigation and created a dedicated compliance team to monitor its online listings. Shein’s chief executive, Donald Tang, said he took “personal responsibility” for the oversight, promising stronger safeguards against future violations. Is Luigi Mangione Shein’s New ‘Model’? Fast Fashion Brand Faces Intense Trolling After Using Brian Thompson’s Murder Accused Lookalike For Men’s Summer Collection.

Meanwhile, the scandal has fueled growing opposition to Shein’s planned expansion in France, where the company is set to open its first physical store at BHV Marais in Paris this week. The move has sparked protests from local brands and lawmakers, who accuse Shein of unethical labour practices and environmental harm. Despite the backlash, BHV’s management confirmed it would proceed with the launch, while demanding "clear answers" from Shein amid mounting political and public pressure.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The New York Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2025 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).